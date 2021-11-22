Serverfarm announced the availability of 110,000 square feet of new capacity at its Atlanta data center, in a move that highlights the company’s extensive business model of modernizing underutilized facilities. Serverfarm acquired the data center in Suwanee, Georgia, in 2017. The tenant, a global technology company, had developed the facility as its enterprise data center but only occupied about a quarter of the available capacity in the building.

153,000 ft² building offers 14 MW of power

This year, Serverfarm extended its operations and development role, acquiring and managing the client’s mechanical and electrical infrastructure supporting their IT capacity, while also building out additional capacity, mostly for the rapidly growing customer. In total, the 153,000-square-foot building offers 14 MW of power.

Avner Papouchado, CEO for Serverfarm said,

Ultimately, Serverfarm’s expanded role at the facility is expected to support 40+ Atlanta-based IT jobs. Atlanta is one of the top metro areas and tech and transportation hubs in the country with fast-growing internet infrastructure needs. As an excellent business environment with a fiber-rich networking backbone running throughout the city, Atlanta serves as a home base for many enterprises.

“About a decade ago, our customer built and managed their entire IT infrastructure environment in-house, which was a common business model at the time. But over the years, as enterprise IT grew in complexity and high-growth companies needed to focus on scaling cost-effectively, that approach has evolved. Forward-thinking enterprise leaders now believe their critical infrastructure is best left in the hands of data center and IT experts who manage those environments day in and day out and can streamline their overwhelming CapEx investments into predictable OpEx. We’re thrilled to be a part of this customer’s extraordinary growth story and to serve Atlanta’s top businesses with sustainable, affordable and well-managed data center capacity.”

Through its DMaaS solution powered by InCommand, Serverfarm brings together data center design, IT management and colocation, creating a cloud-like experience for data centers.

