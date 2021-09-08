Global data center solutions provider, Service Express, has announced that it has acquired the ICC Group, a data center services company based in the U.K. Ron Alvesteffer will continue to serve as the President and CEO of Service Express.

To optimize infrastructure strategy

Service Express acquired Blue Chip earlier this year, bolster its U.K. service offerings, and provides customers with additional resources to control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. The ICC Group provides data center maintenance and additional managed services to its customers.

Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO at Service Express, said,

“The ICC Group has an outstanding reputation in the U.K. and will help Service Express continue to establish our position as the global leader and trusted partner in data centers around the world. Our purpose is to provide the best experience for our customers, partners, and employees, and The ICC Group shares in that commitment. Together, we’ll continue building the best-in-class experience for our customers, driven by the very best people!”

The ICC Group’s expansive hardware distribution network, the multivendor experience will be combined with the technical expertise of Service Express to deliver comprehensive multivendor services in the U.K.

