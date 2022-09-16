Service Express, a global data center, and infrastructure solution announced the acquisition of third-party data center maintenance (TPM) provider Sherlock Services.

Sherlock Services will deliver additional services to Service Express including multivendor data center maintenance and hardware solutions.

Sherlock Services’ customers will be able to reach new services like Hybrid Cloud and Managed Infrastructure solutions apart from third-party support.

Will strengthen its technical team

Sherlock Services offers services that included multivendor data center maintenance and hardware solutions for server, storage, and network systems. It brings to Service Express a talented team of US-based Level 2 and Level 3 Engineers as well as an industry experience of 30 years. The acquisition move will strengthen Service Express’ technical team by bringing additional OEM expertise. Greg Brumbaugh, Co-Owner & VP of Operations of Sherlock Services said;

« Our primary goal throughout the acquisition is to ensure our people have the resources they need to develop skills and explore potential career opportunities. We anticipate a seamless transition and look forward to what’s next with Service Express. »

