Service Express, a provider of third-party, post-warranty data center maintenance services, announced the acquisition of Blue Chip, the U.K.’s third-party maintenance (TPM) and managed services company, to expand its global platform.

After several years of partnership

Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage, and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. The acquisition is the fifth for Service Express and its first internationally and follows several years of partnership and shared client service between the two companies.

Ron Alvesteffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Service Express, said,

“Our acquisition of Blue Chip in many ways formalizes the two companies’ existing multi-year partnership. Our culture of growth, employee engagement, and differentiated customer experience aligns well with Blue Chip’s great reputation for building a talented and dedicated team that places customers at the heart of their service. The addition of Blue Chip enables our joint vision of growing a global portfolio to provide the best experience for our customers, partners and employees.”

This transformative move for Service Express will bring together two similar cultures and complementary expertise while increasing the business by 40% and leveraging a staff of team members worldwide. Founded in 1987, Blue Chip has expanded within the industry. Blue Chip is a provider of high-quality mission-critical IT infrastructure services. Since 1993, Service Express has grown rapidly with more than 50 offices across the United States and partnerships around the world.

See more Data Center News