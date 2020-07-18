Simec Atlantis‘ Uskmout project converts a coal-fired power station to operate using waste-derived fuel pellets consisting of 50% waste biomass materials. Uskmouth power station is expected to generate 220MW of baseload electricity from this sustainable fuel source. Atlantis has engaged data center development specialist TechRE to explore options to locate edge and hyper-scale data centers within the Uskmouth power station development envelope. The power could be delivered through a private wire network under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Developed in two phases

Due to COVID disruptions, the project will now be developed in two phases. The initial phase will comprise the conversion of the first 110MW generation unit at the power station. The final design studies are now underway to inform the scope of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract. The EPC contract negotiations are now expected to conclude in early Q1 2021 with an announcement of the successful bidder and/or consortium shortly thereafter. Financial close is therefore expected to occur in late Q1 2021 or early Q2 2021. According to the announcement, Phase 1 is expected to take 18 months from the start of the EPC contract.