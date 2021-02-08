Simple Helix LLC announced the acquisition of NRTC Managed Services’ data center, carrier exchange, and connectivity business. This acquisition expands the Simple Helix footprint by adding data center operations in Huntsville, Atlanta, and Chicago.

To accelerate the development of solutions in the marketplace

As a part of Simple Helix growth strategy by expanding its services to a broader audience, these combined capabilities offer faster and more resilient communications to enterprise and telecommunications customers nationwide.

Simple Helix CEO Tracy Collins talked about the acquisition, saying,

“We are very excited to acquire this segment of the business from NRTC. The customers and capabilities that come with this acquisition are complementary to Simple Helix’s offerings and allow us to accelerate the development of our solutions in the marketplace.”

“This purchase is a natural fit for Simple Helix. They look forward to serving our new customers in the commercial and broadband industries while creating a richer environment for existing customers as well. Working with NRTC has been great. They look forward to expanding their relationship with them to bring the best of what both of their companies have to offer,” according to Greg Engle, Simple Helix Chief Growth Officer.

