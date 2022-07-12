SiteGround opened a new data center in Madrid, Spain. This is the fourth to open in Europe.

The new data center will serve customers whose websites receive traffic from Spain.

SiteGround also launched a new content delivery network in Madrid, Spain.

A web hosting company, SiteGround announced that it opened a new data center in Madrid, Spain. The company’s customers, whose websites obtain traffic from Spain will be able to use the new location. This will allow the Spanish customers to increase the loading speed of their websites.

Location matters

The news comes after Google Cloud announced the launch of their new region Madrid. SiteGround is built on Google Cloud. Therefore it started the process of adding this location to its network right after Google’s announcement. The new data center offers good chances for increased page load speed and a better user experience for customers whose websites see traffic from Spain.

The Madrid data center location will be available to all SiteGround cloud and shared hosting customers. SiteGround with the new data center offers geographical proximity, combined with the Google network which will result in reduced latency of the connection, faster page loading time, improved SEO rankings, and leading to higher conversion rates.

Madrid will be the default location

SiteGround was founded in Bulgaria in 2004. It kicked off with one server location in the USA and later launched its first data center in Europe (in the Netherlands). Then, data centers in Singapore, London, Sydney, and Frankfurt followed. According to SiteGround, all data centers are part of the modern Google Cloud infrastructure that ensures high redundancy, fast connectivity, and multi-layered security.

SiteGround stated that currently all new accounts of Spanish customers will be created by default in their Madrid data center while existing customers can order a relocation to that data center in their Client Area > Marketplace > Hosting services > Hosting relocation. Additionally, SiteGround also launched a content delivery network service in Spain. With the launch of CDN, the company will provide an option for sites with traffic from Spain to increase their loading speed there and all over the world by simply switching the CDN on.