Small modular reactors could replace the use of the grid to get power in the future and improve sustainability.

While small modular reactors could replace nuclear power in the future for energy reserving purposes, they also have several downsides.

It is thought that it might still be a decade or more before they are used in data centers, according to experts.

The analysts at Omdia think that in the future, small modular reactors (SMRs) will become a more popular choice for data centers than using the grid to get power. This is because SMRs are a more environmentally-friendly option than using traditional power sources. In 2020, the data center industry used around 196 to 400 terawatt-hours of energy. This is equivalent to 1% to 2% of the world’s annual data center energy consumption.

Energy conservation

Modular nuclear reactors are an old technology that has been used for years by the US Navy. They seem to work well and also seem safe. There are now 83 nuclear-powered ships in the US fleet. Although they prove their safety, we cannot help but remember past incidents with nuclear power in the history of humanity. These events have caused people to view nuclear power as a risky and unnecessary choice.

As of 2020, there are about 18 million servers in data centers around the world. The number of servers and the proportion of maximum power drawn is partly connected to how much power the servers use. While SMRs use less energy and are more environmentally friendly, they seem to require around 200,000 square feet. Another downside of SMRs is that radioactive byproducts stay around for a long time. They’re very toxic and there’s no way to get rid of them other than to store them in barrels and wait, possibly for thousands of years.

Analysts Howard and Galabov add that:

« SMRs are considerably smaller than the large power plant reactors most of us are familiar with. Thus, SMRs pose far less risk due to their scale, simple design, and inherent safety characteristics of the reactor. »