Purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions provider, SorfIron announced the launch of SoftIron + Co, which aims to create an elite, world-class community of profitable, successful channel partners to accelerate the company’s market share growth through unique business value.

Channel access to open-source enterprise solutions

SoftIron’s latest program allows channel partners to differentiate themselves by expanding their access to SoftIron’s fully integrated, open source-based data center solutions and services. With the program, SoftIron resellers can offer powerful, open-source technology, such as Ceph.

The company is known for its HyperDrive software-defined storage portfolio. SoftIron distinguishes itself by offering task-specific appliances. SoftIron has designed the hardware around the needs of the operating source code, rather than the traditional method of using commodity, off-the-shelf hardware and optimizing the software. Phil Crocker, VP Business Development and Channel, SoftIron, said,

“The results of SoftIron’s unique ‘designed, not assembled’ approach to manufacturing enterprise data center solutions, is a highly integrated, truly differentiated offering that tackles the needs of the perpetually-scaling data center. As organizations grapple with the challenges of scaling their IT operations, they become even more interested in open source solutions that eliminate vendor lock-in and give them more control. SoftIron’s partners will be able to capitalize on the growing opportunity created by the rise in demand for supported, enterprise-class open source technologies like Ceph. By partnering with SoftIron in 2021, partners will be putting themselves in the best position possible to inherit success.”

