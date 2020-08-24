UCB Properties LLC, the company submitted the plans for three facilities in the Grange Castle South Business Park in Clondalkin, Ireland back in May. Now, the South Dublin County Council approved plans for three data centers. The Grange site houses data centers of several other tech companies including Google, Microsoft, Digital Realty’s Interxion, CyrusOne, and EdgeConneX.

Ten years to build

The company will have ten years to develop the campus on a 16.5-hectare (40 acres) plot of land located within the Grange Castle South Business Park. After the submission, the council granted the plans in July but with several conditions mostly concerning mitigation measures during the works, and conditions stipulated in a Flood Risk Assessment. According to the plan, the development consists of the demolition of an existing two-story house and some farm buildings which amounts to around 565 sq m (6,000 sq ft). The three two-story data centers will cover a total gross floor space of around 80,200 sq m (864,000 sq ft).

Building A will be located to the south-west of the site with a gross floor area of 28,500 sq m (307,000 sq ft). The facility will also include 26 ventilation shafts that will be located above the northern end of each emergency generator and be 20m in height. Building B will be to the north-west, and the immediate north of Building A, it will have a gross floor area of 21,725 sq m (233,000 sq ft) and include 18 emergency generators. Building C will be built last and has the same floor plan as Building A, it will be situated to the east and have a gross floor space of 28,573 sq m (307,000 sq ft). It will also include 26 emergency generators.