Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC‘s announced that the company’s new data center has achieved OCP Ready certification, given by The Open Compute Project Foundation, or OCP for short. SpaceDC’s Jakarta facility has met guidelines created by the OCP Data Center Facility Project Team. It will be the first OCP Ready certified data center in Asia. The certification proves the awareness of creating highly efficient facilities designed for the new wave of open infrastructure deployments.

Site selection and modular construction

SpaceDC also announced that the company is committed to lowering the environmental impact of its facilities and design the data centers accordingly. The energy source that will be used the power the facility and the recycling of waste heat will help the company to achieve this mission. Darren Hawkins, CEO of SpaceDC said,