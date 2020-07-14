Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC‘s announced that the company’s new data center has achieved OCP Ready certification, given by The Open Compute Project Foundation, or OCP for short. SpaceDC’s Jakarta facility has met guidelines created by the OCP Data Center Facility Project Team. It will be the first OCP Ready certified data center in Asia. The certification proves the awareness of creating highly efficient facilities designed for the new wave of open infrastructure deployments.
Site selection and modular construction
SpaceDC also announced that the company is committed to lowering the environmental impact of its facilities and design the data centers accordingly. The energy source that will be used the power the facility and the recycling of waste heat will help the company to achieve this mission. Darren Hawkins, CEO of SpaceDC said,
“We’re thrilled to be a part of the OCP community – the same community shared by tech giants such as Google and Facebook. As the first OCP colo solution provider in Asia, this certification certainly affirms SpaceDC’s mission of being an efficient, reliable, and scalable data center platform for businesses looking to expand in the region. By being OCP certified, we have distinguished ourselves as a brand whom our customers can depend on for world-class data center solutions.”
