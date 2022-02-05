Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC announced that the company is working on a new facility called MNL1, located in Cainta, part of Greater Manila. For the project, the company is working with a global real estate services firm, JLL. The secure, resilient, network-rich facility will be fully powered with wind and geothermal energy. MNL1 is expected to open in 2022.

Fully powered with renewable energy

The 43,000 square meters facility will be the largest hyper-scale data center in the Philippines. The data center will deliver 72 MW of critical power. With a PUE of 1.3, the facility will also minimize its carbon footprint.

MNL1 has its own internet exchange and diverse connectivity: local and international fiber presence, vendor-neutral access, multiple MMRs, and SDN. With 3 four-story data hall buildings, it can accommodate racks of up to 15kW across 48 x 1,500kW data halls before additional cooling support is required. Darren Hawkins, CEO of SpaceDC said,

« The Philippines ranks second in terms of data center growth in Southeast Asia. With only 47MW of available capacity in the country it is a dramatically underserved market. We are excited to be a first mover in a new market where we see our customers are investing heavily in. »

