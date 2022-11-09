STACK announced its plans to develop a five-building, 230MW campus in the heart of central Phoenix, Arizona.

Global developer and operator of data centers, STACK Infrastructure announced its plans to develop a five-building campus in central Phoenix, Arizona. The scalable 50-acre campus will add 230 MW to the region’s expanding data center market to support the increasing demand for critical capacity.

The facility is located near the largest hub of long-haul fiber and metro network providers in the region, enabling the new campus to offer strong connectivity for innovators.

The more than 1.7 million square foot campus will include a low water use design that supports client sustainability targets and offers the flexibility that hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise companies need in today’s market. The campus also includes a dedicated onsite substation to power the future campus and will run on 100% renewable energy.

With the company’s existing 80-acre, 150MW site in the region, the new campus will increase STACK’s total investment in the region to 380MW across 130 acres. Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas said,

« Capitalizing on the abundant growth opportunities in the Phoenix area offers our clients the utmost scalability and flexibility while being highly cost-effective and embracing renewable energy resources. Expanding our footprint in this fast-growing market is a testament to our continued dedication to anticipating the needs of our clients and staying ahead of the curve in the industry by quickly delivering significant added hyperscale capacity. »