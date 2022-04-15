Stack Infrastructure announced the company’s plans for a 34-acre development in Prince William County in Northern Virginia. The new campus will deliver critical capacity in Prince William County. The campus is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2023. The 84 MW project will comprise a minimum of two buildings spanning 602,000 square feet.

84 MW, 602,000 square feet

The company has announced a total of 300 MW of additional capacity planned in Northern Virginia in the last four months. In aggregate, STACK’s current and under-development capacity is 600+MW in the region.

The company announced three new data center campus projects this year, including a 216MW flagship Ashburn campus, a 56MW campus in Toronto, a 36MW Inzai campus in Japan, and a flagship Portland campus with 200MW of current and expansion capacity. Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Stack said,

« STACK has again capitalized on its industry-leading expertise and deep local relationships to deliver capacity in the world’s most coveted power and land-constrained market. This new campus adds to STACK’s already significant presence in Prince William County and is STACK’s latest demonstration of our commitment to continuously delivering scalable solutions for our clients in strategic locations across the globe. It is not by chance that we have shown this level of growth in Northern Virginia. We are focused on building and delivering critical capacity for our clients where they have the greatest needs. Our continued expansion in the markets that matter most to our clients, like Northern Virginia, combined with our focus on sustainability initiatives, position STACK as the trusted development and operational partner to hyperscalers. »