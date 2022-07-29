STACK Infrastructure grows its presence in Italy with the addition of a new 10 MW facility located in Milan.

STACK Infrastructure, a data center company has announced that it has opened a new data center in Milan, Italy. With the new data center, the company has increased its live data center capacity by more than 50 MW of power in the country.

Milan data center adds 10 MW capacity

STACK Infrastructure is a data center company and currently delivers a full scale of wholesale, colocation, build-to-suit, and powered shell solutions in six markets: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Northern Virginia, Portland, and Silicon Valley. The new data center is the third facility of STACK Infrastructure in Italy. It added a new 10 MW capacity data center, totaling the company’s live data center growth to more than 50 MW. Furthermore, for its live facilities, STACK owns more than 100,000 square meters (10 hectares/25 acres) of additional land in Siziano capable of accommodating over 80 MW of total power. It includes a new parcel in proximity to its existing campuses acquired in early 2022. Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of STACK EMEA said;

« As digitalization accelerates in Italy in both the public and private sectors, and as hyperscalers continue to broaden their availability, we are ever more aware of the increasing need for new capacity.»

STACK completed the new data center in Italy less than a year. The new data center operates with 100% renewable energy. It uses multiple built-in energy-saving features including photovoltaic panels and heat isolation infrastructure and qualifies for LEED Gold certification. The Milan data center is part of STACK’s expanding strategy through the EMEA region.