STACK INFRASTRUCTURE announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliance, and renewed its SSAE18 Type 2 SOC 1, SSAE18 Type 2 SOC 2, Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard, and HIPAA certifications. The company stated that compliance with these internationally recognized standards validates STACK’s security management program and the company remains dedicated to ensuring clients’ data is protected.

ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board

According to the announcement, ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) performed a thorough assessment of the company’s facilities and accredited the company for ISO/IEC 27001 certification. To be able to achieve the certifications by independent third-party auditors, STACK was deemed to have all necessary technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures in place. Donough Roche, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Client Services at STACK said,