Stack Infrastructure and ESR Group announced a joint venture to develop a 72MW data center campus in Osaka.

Construction of the first of three buildings will commence in Q4 2023 and will be ready for service in Q2 2025.

The strategically located campus will feature robust access to power and network to ensure strong reliability.

Global developer and operator of data centers, Stack Infrastructure and ESR Group, APAC’s largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, are expanding their APAC partnership into Japan with a new 72 MW data center located in Osaka. The facility will be developed and delivered by the duo in Osaka’s eastern suburb of Keihanna.

Operational in Q2 of 2025

The duo will start the construction for the first of three buildings in the final quarter of 2023 and it will be operational in the second quarter of 2025. The new campus will be operated under the Stack brand and it will expand the duo’s APAC partnership, which currently includes a 48 MW facility development in Incheon, Korea.

The facility is strategically located to access power and network to ensure reliability. The facility will offer solution options from colocation to custom build-to-suit, and provide hyper-scale, cloud, and large enterprise clients with scalability. Pithambar Gona, Chief Executive Officer of Stack APAC said,

« Osaka is STACK’s sixth APAC market in 12 months since our entrance into the region, including the expansion of our footprint in both Japan and Australia to over 100MW each. This campus further deepens our partnership with ESR, allowing us to combine our capabilities to meet our clients’ strategic requirements in existing and emerging Tier 1 data center markets. »