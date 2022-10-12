STACK Infrastructure announced that it plans to develop an 80 MW data center campus in Frankfurt, Germany.

STACK acquired the site from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland who operated a bottling and distribution plant at the location.

T he campus will accommodate four facilities that will contribute to a circular economy through the deployment of innovative green technologies.

Global developer and operator of data centers, STACK Infrastructure unveiled an 80 MW data center campus in Frankfurt, Germany to expand its footprint in the EMEA. The new facility will also help the company fulfill its strategic client requirements and provide essential capacity in the city’s data center market.

The company has acquired the 70,000-square-meter site from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland. The facility was a bottling and distribution plant for more than 50 years. During the acquisition, the company worked closely with CCEP DE to obtain the property. STACK Infrastructure also collaborated with the Municipality of Liederbach to foster valuable local relationships and a shared vision for its new facility.

The campus will accommodate four facilities that will contribute to a circular economy through the deployment of innovative green technologies such as rainwater harvesting and the provision of excess heat to a proposed local residential development. The new campus will be its eighth European location, joining the company’s EMEA portfolio in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Milan, Geneva, Avenches, and Zurich. John Eland, CEO of STACK EMEA said,

« STACK prides itself on being a trusted partner to our clients. We recognize that there is an overwhelming demand for fast, flexible, resilient, and efficient data center infrastructure in Frankfurt, so we’ve taken up the call to deliver exactly what our clients expect. We relish the opportunity to be a positive force in the local community while delivering world-class solutions backed by STACK’s global platform. »