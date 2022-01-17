Digital infrastructure company, Stack Infrastructure announced a partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, to develop a 36MW data center campus in Inzai, Japan. The construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022 with capacity expected to be delivered in 4Q 2023.

36MW of critical capacity

Stack’s new facility will include two buildings that will provide 36MW of critical capacity and are located in an area of Tokyo that has seen significant hyper-scale data center growth. Each building will have 18MW and separate access points to be able to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services.

With the new facility, the company will provide scalability and redundancy by connecting to regional substations powered by Tokyo Electric Power Company. The campus will be able to expand beyond the initial 36 MW and will offer higher rack density and floor loading specifications. Pithambar Gona, Chief Executive Officer of Stack APAC said,

« STACK’s expansion into Japan exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in markets that are strategically important to our clients. The decision to enter Japan, a critical location for hyperscale customers, demonstrates STACK’s ability to leverage our partnership model, capital, expertise and ability to attract leading talent in the industry to the STACK platform. »

See more Data Center News