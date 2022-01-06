Digital infrastructure company Stack Infrastructure announced a new 216 MW campus in Ashburn, Virginia. The new 80-acre Loudoun site includes three buildings that will provide approximately 1 million square feet. The facility will be powered by 100% renewable energy and served by Dominion. The first phase of the company’s new Ashburn campus is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2023.

300 MW under active construction

The Ashburn campus announcement came shortly after the company’s recent expansions at its campus in Prince William County. The 72 MW total second phase is currently under construction and will be ready in 2022.

Stack’s new Ashburn campus can access all major long-haul fiber carriers and high-capacity dark fiber. The company currently has 300 MW under active construction in the Northern Virginia market, and plans continued investment during the year. Its facilities in key regions throughout the United States and Canada which include essential markets such as:

A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023;

A 125-acre Northern Virginia campus now in its second phase of expansion, which will grow critical capacity to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022;

A Silicon Valley campus with two completed data centers totaling 41MW capacity and 380,000 square feet of scalable space;

A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities;

A new 79-acre hyper-scale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona, with 150MW of potential critical capacity;

Build-to-suit opportunities in Atlanta, Georgia, including a potential 12MW in Alpharetta and a 48MW campus in nearby Lithia Springs.

Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK said,

« STACK’s forward development in the most challenging markets is our differentiator. Our clients seek speed, scale, quality, and partnership. This new flagship campus exemplifies that. I am proud that our development team was able to deploy its expertise while building strong relationships to deliver the on-demand capacity, in key locations, that top technology innovators need. »

