STACK Infrastructure, the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced that it had appointed experienced data center industry professional Ravi Thota as Chief Information Officer to its leadership team.

More than 20 years in leadership roles

Ravi will be responsible for overseeing the design, implementation, and operation of mission-critical information technologies within STACK’s global portfolio of active and soon-to-be-active data centers. Ravi is an experienced digital transformation executive leader with more than 20 years in leadership roles where he established top-tier standards, institutionalized management processes, and leveraged industry best practices.

Brian Box, chief executive officer of STACK Americas said,

« Ravi has a proven history of delivering innovation and leading IT implementation and integration across global IT infrastructure and systems. We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to our executive team, and we are decidedly confident that his new role will further enhance STACK’s ability to help our clients scale quickly. »

Ravi Thota, CIO at STACK said,

« I am excited to join STACK during such a monumental time of growth. Amplifying STACK’s end-to-end processes to each customer’s desired outcome will continue to drive consistent digital transformation throughout STACK’s rapidly growing portfolio. »