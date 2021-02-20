Stack Infrastructure announced that Val Milshtein will be the first Chief Technology Officer of the company. In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing platform technologies, client services, and next-generation sustainable technical solutions for its clients.

Over 25 years of experience

Val Milshtein has more than 25 years of product development, process design, software engineering, and systems integration experience in the telecom and data center industries. Prior to his new role, he served as the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Network Services for Cologix. Val Milshtein, CTO, Stack Infrastructure, said,

“I could not be more excited to join the STACK team. STACK is assuming a leadership position in the rapid growth of technical infrastructure. We are delivering accelerated scale through forward investment and cutting-edge development tactics. An enhanced technology strategy will deepen the level of service we can provide to our clients and help our Company exceed expectations for performance, availability, and transparency.”

