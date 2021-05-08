Digital infrastructure company, Stack Infrastructure announced a partnership with Canadian development and construction company, First Gulf to develop a 56 MW campus located in Toronto, Ontario. The company’s first international expansion is located minutes from Toronto’s downtown core and will include immediate capacity ready in mid-2022 as well as future expansion.

56 MW in mid-2022

The facility sits on 19 acres, located 10 km from the heart of downtown Toronto, and will be fed by three diverse substations served by Toronto Hydro for maximum scalability and redundancy. The new campus will allow hyper-scale and enterprise clients to choose among ready capacity, powered shell, and build-to-suit customized opportunities. Brian Cox, CEO, Stack Infrastructure, said,

“Toronto, with its incredible economic growth, access to power, and connectivity, is one of North America’s most exciting data center expansion opportunities. Our company continues to develop where our hyper-scale and enterprise clients need to be, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with First Gulf and expand internationally to meet those needs. This represents the next chapter in the fast-moving and ever-expanding story of STACK growth.”

