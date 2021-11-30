The digital infrastructure company, Stack Infrastructure announced that the company has partnered with Modius. The duo will develop a real-time monitoring and control platform. Stack Infrastructure has selected Modius because of its capabilities to blend CRM service profiles with DCIM telemetry and health-state data in a unified solution, which provides transparency for users.

A unified solution

The company stated that for the new construction sites, Modius provided standard monitoring and analytics feature. Modius also provided Electrical Power Monitoring System which visualizes critical power infrastructure. The duo also worked closely to standardize EPMS graphical views, reporting, dashboards, and alarm routing for uniformity.

With the partnership, Stack’s client portal integrates with Modius’ OpenData DCIM for comprehensive transparency delivered in real-time. The linkage between two solutions completes an OSS/BSS architecture. The REST API, developed by the duo, allows users to retain real-time visibility in equipment. Brian Cox, CEO of STACK Infrastructure said,

« The Modius team demonstrated deep technical skills in support of this complex project while navigating an aggressive timeline and demanding operational expectations. By customizing a plug and play solution, we were able to optimize the implementation process and improved our time to market. We are pleased with our decision to engage Modius and implement its OpenData DCIM solution which further underscores STACK’s commitment to innovation on behalf of our current and future clients. »

