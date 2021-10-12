Digital infrastructure company, Stack Infrastructure announced that its latest data center facility in Silicon Valley is now live. The facility brings 32 MW of capacity to one of the most important data center regions in the world. The new data center, SVY02, Stack Infrastructure expands its existing foundation to help the users’ needs.

32 MW powered by 100% renewable

For the new facility, the company has worked closely with local stakeholders, including the City of San Jose and PG&E. The 3-story, 240,000 square foot facility boasts 32MW of capacity, delivered turnkey, and works with 100% renewable energy. The facility follows the company’s Basis of Design, which includes industry-best practices in design, safety, security, and operating efficiency. STACK has also enabled the employment of hundreds of individuals with almost 500,000 person-hours spent during the construction of the facility. Matt Vander Zanden, Chief Strategy Officer of Stack Infrastructure said,

“STACK has proven its ability to navigate the development and supply chain challenges of today in order to promptly deliver the data center of tomorrow in one of the most important technology markets in the world. Our ability to successfully partner with a variety of local Silicon Valley stakeholders has reaffirmed STACK’s tradition of development excellence. With planned future phases of our Silicon Valley campus, we look forward to continuing to address our clients’ needs and energizing the local economy.”

See more Data Center News