Strategic Data Center acquired Reston Data Center for approximately $8.25 million. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing data center real estate assets as an investment manager and capital partner.

An important region for data center operators

The tier III data center includes 21,100 rentable square feet. The facility delivers critical colocation services to the tenant’s existing client base. This secure facility meets the high-density computing requirements of government agencies and major employers in the Eastern United States.

Bryan Marsh, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Data Center, said,

“The acquisition of the Reston Data Center highlights our team’s ability to source long-term, stable cash flows in this dynamic sector as we strategically expand our footprint and further diversify our portfolio of data center assets. The Northern Virginia market offers a number of benefits to data center operators and this region is vital to our country’s digital infrastructure.”

Reston Data Center has been consistently updated in 2008, 2015, and 2019. The facility also boasts ready access to rich fiber connectivity in Fairfax County.

