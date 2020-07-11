Data center solutions provider Stream Data Centers, announced that its near-complete data center in Phoenix is a part of the Cox Business fiber network. Stream and Cox Business combine the Phoenix West Valley’s largest data center campus in Goodyear. Cox Business is continually investing in its fiber infrastructure and data center partnerships. With the first of five buildings on the new Goodyear Campus going live in August 2020, Stream is developing the area’s largest multi-tenant campus in the West Valley, in Phoenix.

Speed up to 100Gbps

Customers will be able to interconnect their Stream services with other data centers with speeds up to 100Gbps. Stream customers will also have access to the full suite of Cox Business connectivity, security, video, voice, managed services, and cloud offerings. 157-acre Goodyear Campus will offer 2 million square feet of data center space across five buildings supported by a 350 MW onsite APS substation. The data center also offers latency lower than 2 ms to all major carrier hotels in the region.