Stream Data Centers, delivering data center experiences to global enterprise and hyperscale clients, is proud to announce that it has expanded its Location Strategy and Development team with the appointment of Oisin O Murchu as Vice President of Development. In this role, O Murchu will leverage his extensive knowledge of the mission-critical industry to streamline and strengthen Stream’s robust site due diligence, acquisition, and development processes.

Worked in many different industries

As an accomplished member of the mission-critical infrastructure industry, O Murchu brings a wealth of development experience to the Stream team, having worked in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and mission-critical industries for more than a decade to support commercial, contractual, and technical functions. Prior to joining Stream Data Centers, O Murchu served as the Global Programmatic Lead for Google’s Energy and Location Strategy team. There, he led the development of scalable platforms, programs, and tools to support all of Google’s data center land acquisition and utility development projects. O Murchu is both a Chartered Engineer and a Licensed Professional Engineer. Oisin O Murchu, Vice President of Development at Stream Data Centers said;

« I’m thrilled to be joining Stream and am looking forward to helping guide the company’s location strategy and site development processes; especially as the sites become larger and the demands they must meet become more complex. It’s clear that Stream offers one of the industry’s best teams in this area, so I’m eager to help optimize and refine their proven strategies even further to cater to our customers’ sophisticated needs. »

With a team led by location strategy and site development veteran Mike Lebow, Stream goes beyond traditional site selection processes to deliver a holistic location strategy approach to data center deployment that spans due diligence, zoning and land use permitting, utility upgrades and interconnections, energy procurement, and economic development incentive negotiations. The team assesses market conditions, gathers data points from customers, and develops a list of Critical Location Factors. Stream then works with various stakeholders in the region or utility territory to identify a comprehensive list of both on- and off-market properties. These sites are then rigorously vetted using a data-driven approach, ensuring that every customer can trust that it is leveraging the location with the strongest fundamentals. This approach underscores Stream’s dedication to delivering the best data center procurement experiences available in the industry.