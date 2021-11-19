Stream Data Centers announced the expansion of its leasing and sales team with the strategic addition of Yvonne Deir as Vice President of Hyperscale Leasing and Development. Leveraging her rich background in the data center industry, Deir will support Stream’s strategic goals to ensure the company is optimally supporting its growing customer base across hyper-scale and cloud requirements.

Mission-critical data center services

Stream Data Centers delivers a complete menu of mission-critical data center services, including hyperscale developments, powered shells, build-to-suit solutions, adaptable turnkey colocation and more. Stream’s real estate development expertise and dedicated service style sets it apart from large REITs or private equity firms, empowering customers with a unique level of stability and flexibility.

Prior to joining Stream, Deir served as the Strategic Director of Sales, West Region, for CoreSite. She also served as the Director of Sales, West Region, for Aptum, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider. Yvonne Deir, VP of Hyperscale Leasing and Development at Stream Data Centers said,

“I was drawn to Stream as my next step not only because of its dedicated service style and robust suite of high-quality solutions, but because of the quality of its customer base. Ninety percent of Stream’s capacity is leased by Fortune 100 companies, and it’s meeting this challenge of delivering the right capabilities to the world’s most demanding customers that excites me. Stream has proven that it can provide exceptional support to customers’ digital transformations, and I look forward to complementing that existing talent with what I can bring to the company.”

Stream Data Centers continues to comprehensively support new and expanding data requirements. Most recently, the company announced the commissioning of a new 418,000-square-foot hyperscale data center in Goodyear, Arizona, where at full build, this location will be the region’s largest multi-tenant data center campus. Stream is also expanding its footprint with a second data center in Chicago’s Elk Grove Village with a 32 MW data center campus ready for early occupancy in Q2 2022.

