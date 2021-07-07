Stream Data Centers, an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprises, is proud to announce the addition of Tejo Pydipati to its leadership team. Pydipati, serving as Stream’s new SVP of Design and Construction, will guide mission-critical construction processes in support of the company’s expanding portfolio of campus developments, hyperscale data centers, build-to-suit data centers and powered shells.

Spent the past eight years at DPR

Pydipati is taking over this position from Chris Kincaid, who after a decade of successfully leading Stream’s design and construction efforts, has assumed the role of SVP of Development. In his newly expanded role, Kincaid will oversee portfolio growth and master planning for Stream Data Centers’ campus developments in new and existing markets.

Prior to joining Stream, Pydipati spent the past eight years at DPR as a technical builder, directing teams across an array of data center developments, including both new builds and facility upgrades for global enterprise, service provider and hyperscale end-users. Pydipati holds a Master’s in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, as well as a Bachelor’s in Architecture from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkey.

Expanding across North America

Stream Data Centers continues to expand across North America. Recently, the company announced the commissioning of a new 418,000 square foot hyperscale data center in Goodyear, Arizona, which will eventually become the region’s largest multi-tenant data center campus upon full build out. Stream is also expanding its footprint in Chicago, IL, with a second data center in Elk Grove Village: Chicago II. The 32 MW data center campus will be ready for early occupancy in Q4 2021.

Tejo Pydipatii SVP Design & Construction of Stream Data Centers stated,

“Stream strikes a remarkable balance between real estate knowledge and technical proficiency, which provides their clients an opportunity to reap the many benefits of deep expertise in delivering and operating data centers. I’m honored to take the reins from Chris and look forward to applying my experience in design and construction to support Stream’s vision of strategically expanding capacity to keep pace with growing customer demand.”

See more Data Center News