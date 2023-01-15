Stream Data Centers announced that its former SVP of Sales and Leasing, Chris Bair, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner. Bair, a longstanding member of the Stream leadership team with more than two decades of data center industry experience, will lead the company’s sales, marketing, sales engineering, and customer implementation functions.

As part of this expanded role, Bair’s team will own the customer experience from initial interaction through design, construction, and deployment while ensuring a successful handoff to Stream’s operations team. With Bair’s promotion to CCO and Partner, Stream underscores its commitment to delivering bespoke services with industry-leading outcomes.

Clear communication and accountability

Rob Kennedy, Stream’s Co-Managing Partner said,

« As hyperscalers become increasingly hungry for Stream services, we see that more and more of our deployments are custom and build-to-suit projects. Over the past 24 years, Stream has built a reputation for providing a great customer experience. Bair’s background in leasing, service delivery, operations and marketing made him the right choice for the job as we continue to evolve and ensure our clients have a great experience working with our firm. We’re thrilled to welcome him as a Partner, and we know he is ideally suited to help bring Stream into a new era of both customer and revenue success. »

Chris Bair, Chief Commercial Officer and Partner said,

« Stream knows we don’t win or retain customers by using a bunch of hyperbole about our data centers’ technology. Stream’s customers appreciate our customer-first approach and commitment to clear communication and accountability. This commitment and trust become even more important when providing services that meet the complex requirements of the world’s most demanding data center users. Being a leader at Stream during this phase of my career is an honor that is very exciting. This team and the company’s values make us well positioned to continue to exceed our clients’ expectations. »