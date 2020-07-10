Phoenix I data center of Stream Data Centers in Goodyear became part of the growing Cox Business fiber network. According to the announcement, in Goodyear, Stream and Cox Business combines the Phoenix West Valley’s largest data center campus and the region’s most diverse network service offerings to better serve large enterprises and cloud providers.

Access to the full suite of Cox Business

Becoming a part of the growing Cox Business fiber network of Stream Data Centers’ Phoenix I data center enables Stream customers to interconnect their Stream services with other data centers or to their local offices using either dark fiber or internet transport services with speeds up to 100Gbps. In addition to this, Stream customers will have access to the full suite of Cox Business connectivity, security, video, voice, managed services, and cloud offerings supported by a local team of experts.

Ed Aaronson, Vice President of Cox Business, said,

“Cox Business has invested more than one billion dollars in Arizona, over the last decade, in expanding its Arizona network to help the Phoenix Metropolitan Area become one of the most connected regions. Data centers are a key component to the economic growth of our community. Our collaboration with Stream Data Centers illustrates the importance of blending data centers and connectivity. This is critical for our local businesses as they compete in a rapidly growing, data-driven economy.”

Adding Cox Business to the mix helps us bring world-class connectivity offerings into the Goodyear Campus, according to Chad Rodriguez, Vice President, Network, and Cloud at Stream.