Stream Data Centers, announces the addition of Mike Lebow as its new Senior Vice President of Location Strategy and Development. In this role, Lebow will lead all aspects of the pre-construction project lifecycle, from market analysis, site identification, and acquisitions, to zoning, permitting, utility upgrades, and interconnections.

Leading pre-construction project lifecycle

Lebow’s wealth of experience will directly support Stream’s mission to find high-quality sites and deliver capacity to our customers when and where it’s required. Concurrently serving as Co-Founder and Partner of Headwaters Site Development, an independent affiliate launched in 2022 in partnership with Stream, Mike’s deep industry expertise will ensure that Stream customers will have access to well-vetted sites in the most advantageous and desirable markets in the Americas.

Prior to Stream, Lebow built his site development expertise in the renewable energy sector, leading the identification and development of ten commercial wind energy facilities totaling almost 2 GW. From there, he joined Google’s Energy and Location Strategy team, where he worked for nearly eight years helping scale the company’s global data center infrastructure efficiently and sustainably.

During his time there, Mike helped Google acquire 13 data center campuses across North and South America, totaling thousands of acres and enabling multiple gigawatts of data center capacity. Most recently, he oversaw Google’s data center portfolio in Latin America, including strategic planning and capacity deployment to grow Google Cloud in the region.

Mike Lebow, Senior Vice President of Location Strategy and Development at Stream said,

« I couldn’t be more excited to join the Stream Data Centers team. Stream is a company that is both fantastic to work with, and to work for. They have a long track record of success, strong financial partners, and robust customer pipeline; but the thing I value the most is the team’s entrepreneurial attitude. Leadership here is willing to take risks and support new initiatives that solve problems for our customers in this dynamic industry. I look forward to helping accelerate Stream’s new ventures and expansions, identify ideal data center locations, and deliver shovel-ready sites to meet our customers’ evolving needs. It is an honor to be part of one of the industry’s most customer-centric companies and I’m excited to help scale the platform with the implementation of robust processes and industry best practices. »



Michael Lahoud, Stream’s COO and Partner states,



« At Stream we pride ourselves on meeting the exacting needs of the world’s most sophisticated data center users. And the only way we can continue to drive value for customers is by onboarding the best minds with deep experience. Team members like Mike who combine strong project execution capabilities with Stream’s commitment to honest and ethical client and community interaction help us remain a trusted partner and collaborator for those seeking a full suite of data center services. We have no doubt that Mike is the strongest possible leader for this practice, and his proven track record of success with industry-leading companies makes us sure that he will bring game-changing insights to both our company and our customers. »



Stream Data Centers delivers an array of premier data center services for hyperscale and enterprise users, including location strategy and development , build-to-suit data centers , adaptable turnkey colocation , energy procurement services, and more. Currently, the company is expanding its footprint with a new 3 million-square-foot multi-tenant campus in Goodyear, Arizona , scheduled to become the region’s largest with 440 MW of capacity at full build. Stream is also commissioning a second partially pre-leased data center in Chicagoland’s Elk Grove Village , with the new 32 MW data center campus now available. location strategy and developmentbuild-to-suit data centers adaptable turnkey colocationenergy procurementGoodyear, ArizonaElk Grove Village