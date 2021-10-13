Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software provider, Sunbird announced the release of the latest version of dcTrack. The latest version brings enhanced scalability, with its capability to support the largest organizations up to 300,000 cabinets and thousands of sites in a single system. The company also expanded the scope of web service APIs and business rules to be able to provide automation.

Centralized infrastructure project management

The latest version includes new centralized infrastructure project management capabilities. dcTrack 8.1 offers a fully integrated solution to manage infrastructure deployment projects at every step in the project lifecycle.

dcTrack 8.1’s new infrastructure project management feature adds more end-to-end project management capabilities. It also provides enhanced collaboration and productivity by creating one single source of truth allowing the teams to trust to enable agility, data-driven collaboration, smarter project decision-making, and faster rollout of new infrastructure and services. Herman Chan, President of Sunbird Software said,

“Enterprise-class customers are struggling to remotely manage all of their data centers, labs, and edge sites. First-generation DCIM is slow and painful to use and legacy management tools like spreadsheets and diagrams are time-consuming and inaccurate. Extreme scalability is a key pillar of our second-generation DCIM vision to dramatically simplify data center management with elegant software. With Release 8.1, organizations of any size can rest assured that Sunbird can scale to meet their needs with the performance and automation they require.”

