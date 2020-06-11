Sunbird Software released its latest Power IQ Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software. According to the announcement, release 7.1 features an extreme level of granularity to data center power monitoring by allowing users to set and monitor thresholds for single and 3 phase power of infrastructure equipment like rack PDU inlets, rack PDU outlet breakers, Remote Power Panels, floor PDUs, and UPSs.

New features and GUI enhancements

Release 7.1 which comes with GUI enhancements has additional features for new local levels for easier reporting and data rollups at region, country, territory, and city levels, a new active directory, and LDAP groups module, and much more.

Herman Chan, President, Sunbird Software, said,

“Reducing downtime continues to be one of the biggest challenges modern data center managers face. As the utilization of data centers increases in today’s operating environment, Power IQ becomes an even more critical tool to maximize uptime by remotely monitoring power usage and circuit breakers, notifying customers of potential service-impacting issues resulting from a loss of power.”

It creates an alert to customers when thresholds are crossed to prevent possible issues. This feature enables users to react quickly to prevent costly unplanned downtime.