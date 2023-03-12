SUNeVision, a data center provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, has received a double win at the 17th China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony, including the ‘Best IDC Provider’ and ‘Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas’. The annual awards received over 200 outstanding projects from the data center value chain. SUNeVision stands out in the awards for its quality, innovative data center services, and technology excellence. The company’s extensive experience in empowering China enterprises in going global has also been highly affirmed by the industry.

Crowned ‘Best IDC Provider’

SUNeVision has been awarded the ‘Best IDC Provider’ for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing its dedication and commitment to the IDC and data center markets. SUNeVision provides carrier and cloud-neutral data center services. MEGA-i, the most carrier-dense colocation site in the world 1, enables customers to interconnect with hundreds of connectivity partners. Its connectivity edge has been extended to other high-tier data centers to form the MEGA Campus. With world-class infrastructure and unparalleled connectivity, the company has been at the forefront of breakthrough innovations to drive customers’ sustainable business growth. The addition of carrier-neutral cable landing station HKIS-1 to the rich data center ecosystem has further strengthened SUNeVision’s position as an Asia-leading connectivity hub.

First Triumph as ‘Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas’

SUNeVision possesses more than 20 years of experience in data center services, specializing in the entire lifecycle from design, procurement, and management to operation. Riding on its best-in-class service and extensive industry experience, SUNeVision has been awarded ‘Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas’ for the first year, underscoring its performance in driving global expansion of China enterprises built upon its innovative business strategies and next-generation infrastructure. Based in Hong Kong, SUNeVision’s robust data center ecosystem comprises local, mainland, and global telco carriers, service providers, and other enterprises connecting to major cities around the world through submarine cables, serving as the strategic springboard to global markets. With the upcoming launch of the two high-tier data centers MEGA Gateway and MEGA IDC, SUNeVision will further bridge the mainland and global markets by providing low-latency and high-performance connectivity.

Unique connectivity advantages

At the annual ceremony, SUNeVision delivered a keynote presentation about China’s Strategic Eastern Data and Western Computing Initiative. SUNeVision leverages its unique connectivity advantages to facilitate the interconnections for the national computing hub, driving the digital economy development of the Greater Bay Area. The addition of HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 cable landing stations provides robust connectivity and a one-stop-shop solution, empowering China enterprises to go global.

Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer of SUNeVision said,

« Recognized by the industry and our partners, we are honoured to win “Best IDC Provider” for the fourth consecutive year, together with the first triumph as “Trusted Partner of Chinese Companies Going Overseas” at the 17th China IDC Industry Annual Awards. The pre-eminent recognition is a testament to our forward-looking vision and innovative strategies aligning with our business objectives. SUNeVision will continue to expand data centre footprints and developments, encompassing the new high-tier data centres MEGA Gateway and MEGA IDC. This will further strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a strategic springboard to the mainland and global markets. We are also actively strategising wi«th the national development blueprint to strengthen interconnections of the country. »