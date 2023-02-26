SUNeVision Holdings, a data center provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, has been recognized as an InnoESG Prize – Sustainable Technology Award 2022 winner, making it the only data center company to receive the honor.

Clear and measurable results on ESG

The InnoESG Prize co-awarded by SocietyNext Foundation, UNESCO HK Association Glocal Peace Center, and Rotary Action Group for Peace is a significant recognition of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). It acknowledges companies that have demonstrated clear and measurable results on ESG and encourage businesses to incorporate ESG targets into their core values. The award is solid evidence of SUNeVision’s effort in ESG management.

SUNeVision firmly believes ESG management is essential for achieving both business and community long-term development. On environmental protection, SUNeVision has set targets of achieving an overall Coefficient of Performance (“COP”) of 5 or above for its chillers by the year 2030, which will result in a substantial decrease in carbon intensity for data center cooling. Solar panels are also installed at the MEGA Plus data center to improve power usage efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. With ongoing green commitments and measures introduced, SUNeVision was awarded the CLP Renewable Energy Contribution Award, China IDC Industry Best Data Centre Provider (Overseas) Award as well as certified for LEED Gold and CLP Retro-commissioning Charter Programme.

« In addition, our data centers on MEGA Campus, including MEGA Plus, MEGA Two, and the most carrier-dense colocation site in the world MEGA-i, have also received the certificates of the highest Excellent grade in the Management aspect of BEAM Plus Existing Buildings V2.0 Selective Scheme issued by Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC). BEAM Plus is Hong Kong’s leading initiative to offer independent assessments of building sustainability performance. The recognition demonstrates that our energy-efficient and sustainable data center management practice is reinforcing our environmental commitments and supporting our customers’ sustainability journeys in pursuit of a greener future. »

Raymond Tong, CEO of SUNeVision Holdings said,

« The InnoESG Prize – Sustainable Technology Award 2022 has proven that SUNeVision has incorporated ESG values into our business and day-to-day operations, as well as our technological innovation for sustainable development. As the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, SUNeVision excels at ESG performance particularly in environmental protection. The award solidifies that SUNeVision not only acts by regulatory requirements, but also emphasises the sustainable developments of its business and operations. »