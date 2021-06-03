Data center needs integration of many diverse products and technologies, including servers, storage, networking, and software, to deliver quality, performance, security, and scalability. Super Micro Computer has launched rack-scale plug-and-play solutions that bring the performance, efficiency, quality, and cost advantages of commercial off-the-shelf solutions to data center design and operation at Computex 2021 Virtual.

Mix of data design and infrastructure experience

Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions provide a turn-key option designed and tested for specific workloads by a global team of Supermicro data center experts. It offers a portfolio of server, storage, switch, and rack products, focusing on customer satisfaction, quality, and energy efficiency.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro said,

“With Rack Scale Plug and Play, we are bringing our system design expertise and building block architecture to the rack level to deliver true at-scale data center solutions, helping our customers to deploy a complete tested, and validated solution with minimal lead time.”

“We have created rack level solutions that are targeted at the fastest growing and most demanding workloads, including Cloud, AI, and 5G. Designed for superior performance, efficiency, and costs, the solutions incorporate state-of-the-art technologies, including the latest 3 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, high-density SuperBlade configurations, GPU Optimized systems with up to 16 GPUs, and all-flash NVMe petascale storage systems,” added Liang.

See more Data Center News