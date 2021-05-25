Super Micro Computer launched a range of liquid cooling solutions that reduce costs and allow the most demanding applications to run with less jitter and at faster CPU frequencies. Supermicro works very closely with customers to determine the best suitable liquid cooling solution. Customers who implement a liquid cooling solution can improve data center PUE and TCO by over 40% on power costs.

Effective cooling

These selected Supermicro systems, including the latest GPU Systems, SuperBlades, BigTwin, and Ultra systems, are ideal for data centers with demanding applications. Supermicro experts have identified these servers as the best choice for AI, HPC, and related workloads where high-frequency and densely packed CPUs and GPUs are required.

Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro, said,

“Supermicro has established dedicated teams to work with customers and partners to deliver state-of-the-art rack level liquid cooling solutions that enable systems that are used for the most demanding applications to remain operational under heavy computationally loads. Our most popular servers — GPU, SuperBlade, BigTwin, and Ultra systems — are easily outfitted with liquid cooling technology that reduces OPEX while keeping these systems operating at maximum performance levels.”

Supermicro has designed effective cooling solutions from small to large scale by carefully evaluating each case of our customer’s specific requirements and limitations, including Direct to Chip (D2C) cooling, Immersion cooling, Rear-door Heat Exchanger (RDHx) cooling, or a combination of these technologies.

Liquid cooling solutions give IT managers the confidence to run Supermicro servers at sustaining maximum performance levels, increasing the ROI of high-end servers.

