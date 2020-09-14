SUPERNAP Italia has gained Tier 4 Design certification for the second Data Hall of the first module of the data center. The second Data Hall confirmed the high standards offered by the Switch-patented technology used in SUPERNAP Italia data centers.

The second Data Hall is now operational

The first module of the data center has the space dedicated to customers to accommodate another 1,000 racks, each able to power up to 40 kW. With more than 60% already sold, the second Data Hall is now operational to host the infrastructure of both new customers and existing customers in the first Data Hall who have decided to expand.

The Rated 4 certification is administered by the first Conformity Assessment Body EPI. ANSI/TIA-942 is known as the world’s most complete and followed data center facility design standard. ANSI/TIA-942 includes telecom and network architecture, electrical design, system redundancy, risk management, environmental control, energy savings, site location, architecture, fire safety, physical security, and more.

Edward Van Leent, CEO of EPI, said,

“Being currently the only ANSI/TIA-942 CAB in the world is a recognition of EPI having both in-depth expertise on the ANSI/TIA-942 standard and high quality audit and certification services. We have worked diligently with the SUPERNAP Italia team over the past few months and we remain impressed by their attention to detail and precision in design, construction and operations. It is with great pleasure that we award the ANSI/TIA-942 certification to SUPERNAP and we look forward to certifying their future facilities.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News