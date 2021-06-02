Switch announced the primary location of its fifth prime data center campus in Texas. The land purchase agreement with Dell Technologies will allow Switch to construct over 1.5 million square feet of its highly resilient Tier 5 data center space next to Dell’s global headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. The Fifth Prime campus will be called “The Rock.”

Addition of the new land

The company recently announced the acquisition of Data Foundry, with properties capable of delivering over 500,000 square feet and 60 megawatts in Austin and Houston. With the addition of this new land, Switch’s Texas technology campus ecosystem will be architected to provide over 2 million square feet and 185 megawatts of power upon completion. Switch expects to begin site preparation and permitting at the Rock Campus in the summer of 2021. The switch will continue its industry-leading commitment to sustainability by powering these facilities with 100 percent renewable energy.

Founder and CEO of Switch Rob Roy said,

“This is another transformative milestone in the growth of our company to further expand our geographic diversity to the central region of the U.S. To be strategically located alongside the Dell Technologies global headquarters is an opportunity to continue broadening our offerings of the world’s most advanced data center infrastructure to current and future Switch clients.”

Switch, Dell Technologies, and FedEx previously announced that the companies are working together to develop exascale multi-cloud edge infrastructure services to bring compute, storage and connectivity to the network edge and help customers overcome performance barriers for latency-sensitive applications.

See more Data Center News