Switch Datacenter’s president Thomas Morton announced that the company is planning to launch security robots for data centers in 2021. The robot named Switch SENTRY is an advanced fully autonomous robot backed with the reliability of 24/7 human-in-the-loop monitoring.

Focused on security

The 250lb device includes 360-degree cameras, heat sensors to scan visitors’ temperature and check for coronavirus symptoms, number-plate recognition for cars in the facility car park, and continuous monitoring from aqSwitch facility. With its artificial-intelligence enhanced security system, Switch SENTRY can navigate the world on its own, remotely tracking, recording and assessing its environment in real-time.

Switch President Thomas Morton talked about the data center robot, saying,

“One of the concerns regarding edge deployment is physical security. Deploying 24x7x365 human guards at edge locations isn’t economically or physically practical. To address this issue, Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed a robotic AI human-in-the-loop security solution. In addition to the use at our own data center facilities, the excitement generated from these enterprise alpha test client partners has led to Switch offering the Switch Sentry Robot as a stand-alone security platform to the general market.”

This security-focused robot has features including opt-in facial recognition, fever detection technology, long term storage of 4K video, active shooter tech and armor, license plate monitoring, advanced navigation. When needed, the robot will be controlled by human controllers based at two of Switch’s data centers, using Switch Sight, a system developed for controlling security drones. Switch Sight provides the human monitoring and as-needed piloting of all autonomous aerial and terrestrial drones as a tele-service to the autonomous vehicle industry. You can watch the video of Switch SENTRY on the Switch site.