New data from Synergy Research Group shows that for both wholesale and retail colocation, first-quarter revenue from hyper-scale customers grew more rapidly than revenues from other service provider customers and from enterprises. According to the announcement, the revenues from hyper-scale operators grew by 22% in the wholesale segment of the market and by 9% in the retail segment, while the overall colocation market grew by 7% in Q1 compared with last year. The data also shows that the total colocation market grew to $9.5 billion in Q1.

Highest growth rate was achieved in China

APAC was the highest growing region, followed by EMEA and North America. Among the 20 largest country markets, the highest growth rates were achieved in China, South Korea, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, and India. John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group said,