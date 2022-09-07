T5 Data Centers’ and Flexential’s project will result in a combined 54MW campus at T5’s Hillsboro, located in Oregon.

Full lifecycle data center partner, T5 Data Centers and data center colocation, cloud, and connectivity provider, Flexential announced a long-term lease and build-to-suit project which will result in a combined 54 MW campus at T5’s Hillsboro facility located in Oregon, outside of Portland.

T5 Construction Services will provide development and construction services and it will deliver an initial 138,000 square feet data center that will provide 18 MW. The subsequent 358,0000 square feet facility will provide 36 MW and it will be provided in a fully customized, turnkey manner in accordance with Flexential’s standards, specifications, and commitment to sustainability.

The partnership represents the long-term lease of the Hillsboro campus to a tenant with a shared vision for service. The team is already engaged and working with Flexential to deliver a 500,000 square feet and 54 MW facility. Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers said,

« Flexential’s expansion within our Hillsboro data center campus aligns perfectly with T5’s commitment to sustainability and customer service. T5’s Development and Construction Services team has already engaged and is working closely with Flexential to deliver 500,000 sq. ft and 54MW of industry-leading quality and performance that will support the needs of their customers and our environment. »