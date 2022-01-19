Data center company, T5 Data Centers announced [email protected] the planned development of a 140-acre, 200 MW government and enterprise cloud data center campus in Augusta, Georgia, the Southeast’s cybersecurity hub. The property is immediately adjacent to Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army’s Cyber Command Headquarters with access to an abundant and unique pool of highly trained, certified IT and cybersecurity personnel with secret and top-secret federal credentials.

Government and enterprise cloud data center campus

This site is ideal for secure federal hyperscale, or government-contracted enterprise businesses and builds on the cluster for advanced cyber security initiatives based in Augusta. Those initiatives include the Georgia Cyber Center, a collaboration between state, federal, and higher education institutions.

T5’s lifecycle services platform offers customized build-to-suit, wholesale turnkey or powered shell data centers, critical facility construction, and ongoing facility management and operations services. T5’s proven development team can customize building designs to meet unique commercial or federal cloud specifications, including ICD 705 SCIF or non-SCIF requirements, enhanced setbacks and physical security, modular and sustainable infrastructure, technical office and support environments.

This location supports superior telecommunications infrastructure with access to 16 carriers, and low latency connectivity to existing federal cloud zones. The area is fast becoming known as a top-tier cybersecurity destination, joining Northern VA, Salt Lake City, UT, San Antonio, TX, and Huntsville, AL among others. Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers said,

« The vast, premium location of this property makes it ideal for federal cloud space and government contractors, with access to a large labor force with required security clearances, access to lit, dark, and black fiber, and any necessary physical security measures. In addition, our clients get a business-friendly and stable tax environment, with 100% sales tax abatement on IT purchases, property tax rebates, and low-cost reliable power. »

