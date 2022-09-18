Tom Mertz has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer of T5 Data Centers. Mertz will be responsible for overseeing all of T5’s mission-critical facility management and operations teams as well as project management teams. As Chief Commercial Officer, Mertz will play a pivotal role in leading T5’s continued commitment to customer excellence and sustainable practices.

28 years of industry leadership

Mertz brings 28 years of diverse mission-critical industry leadership experience to his role at T5. In 2002, Mertz joined Lee Technologies and was instrumental in transforming the company from a products-based sales organization into a leading solutions provider focused on the mission-critical industry. He was also on the leadership team at QTS as Executive Vice President for their Enterprise division, where he oversaw wholesale leasing for large enterprise and hyperscale customers as QTS transitioned to a publicly traded company.

Most recently, Mertz served as Chief Executive Officer at Canara (now CPG Beyond), a leading service provider for the data center industry, where under his leadership, Canara experienced unprecedented revenue growth during its rebrand to CPG. « I have worked with T5 and their highly-skilled leadership team for many years as a provider of services. T5 has continued with tremendous growth while never wavering in their commitment to sustainable standards, offering a full suite of services and state-of-the-art facilities. » said Mertz.

Pete Marin, T5’s President and Chief Executive Officer added:

« I look forward to welcoming Tom to our team. His leadership is unsurpassed and our customers and partners will benefit from his experience in mission critical operations across our entire organization. Tom brings a commitment to sustainability as well, which is a fundamental pillar of T5’s strategy. His innovative contributions throughout our facilities management and construction services divisions will continue to differentiate T5 as a true partner to our customers and a leader in full lifecycle services. »

Mertz holds a Bachelor of Science in Public and Urban Affairs from Georgia State University with continued leadership education at Emory’s Goizueta Business School and George Mason University.