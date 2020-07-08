Tech Vault announced the partnership with Megaport, a global network service provider. With this partnership, Tech Vault offers new service, branded Tech Vault Direct Connect. This new service is a Megaport Connected Service that enables Tech Vault customers to easily access leading public cloud providers in a direct and on-demand fashion. This collaboration also allows the organization to simplify their connectivity to the cloud to consume the services they need on a pay-as-you-go basis. This simplification of connectivity gives customers much more flexibility for seasonality, responding to demand-based initiatives.

A dedicated network link

According to the announcement, Tech Vault’s new service offering, Tech Vault Direct Connect, establishes a dedicated network link between a customer’s corporate office and the Tech Vault data center and connects directly to the public cloud provider of choice via Megaport’s global Software Defined Network. In addition to this, customers can either keep the link simple or create segmentation using VLANs and standard 802.1q trunking to maintain logical separation between public and private cloud resources.

John West, COO of Tech Vault, said,

“Tech Vault chose to partner with Megaport because of its strong industry reputation and global network reach – it is the most competitive connectivity provider to the public cloud with unparalleled service and reach. As a colocation provider, network service provider, and now a direct connectivity provider, Tech Vault is the regional leader in offering redundancy and cost-effective hybrid IT solutions. Tech Vault Direct Connect further enhances our value proposition for both existing and prospective customers.”

Tech Vault’s new service offering enables customers to combine Tech Vault’s private cloud service offerings with a direct onramp service to leading public clouds to meet their specific business requirements.