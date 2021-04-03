Tele2 Russia deployed 12 new data centers across the country in 2020. New data centers were built in six regions: Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov, Novosibirsk, Nizhny-Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.

Mobile internet use base grew by %20

All the company’s IT systems, including billing, VAS and other platforms, are hosted in the data centers, which cover more than 10,000 m2 and 2,286 racks.

The active mobile internet user base at Tele2 grew by 20% in 2020, and the data traffic jumped by 58%. Increased reliability of systems and more reserve capacity have become necessary as a result.

