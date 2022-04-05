Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator, Telecom Egypt announces that EG-IX, the first open access internet exchange in Egypt, is now live and available for customers. EG-IX, powered by AMS-IX, aims to enhance the digital experience in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East.

14 submarine cable systems

The new internet exchange is hosted inside Egypt’s largest certified tier III data center located in Smart Village in West Cairo and named Regional Data Hub. RDH is connected with an advanced fully meshed network providing the access to 14 submarine cable systems. It will be increased to 18 cable systems by 2025.

The new internet exchange is based on AMS-IX’s IX-as-a-Service solution, which will act as an open access Internet Exchange Platform for large content delivery network, application and cloud providers, and telecom carriers. IXaaS solution supports Telecom Egypt to set up and run an internet exchange point in Egypt capitalizing on more than 25 years of AMS-IX’s experience. Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX said,

« The launch of EG-IX is a great milestone for AMS-IX, Telecom Egypt and the Internet community. This new Internet Exchange will enable networks from all over the world to directly connect and exchange traffic, which will lower the cost of peering, reduce latency, and enhance the quality of the Internet for countless end users. »