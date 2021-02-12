U.K.-based colocation provider, Teledata announced an expansion for its Manchester data center. The company will launch the 4th data hall as a part of a £2 million expansion in the spring of 2021. The expansion project will add 75 server racks, cover 2,400 square feet, and provide 300kW of IT load.

The facility was opened in 2007 and is located in Wythenshawe, Manchester, in the northeast of England. It offers colocation, cloud, dedicated server hosting, and workplace recovery services across 70,000 square feet of floor space. With the expansion, the company also looking to increase its workforce by 20%. Matt Edgley, Director, Teledata, said,

“Data centers form an increasingly important part of the national fabric, enabling remote and flexible working with high capacity networking and compute solutions to ensure peace of mind. As businesses continue to run against the challenges of a global pandemic, with working from home more important now than ever, the requirement for resilient, secure, and dependable data center services and hosting solutions is critical.”

